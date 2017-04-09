State Street Corp Raises Position in Windstream Holdings Inc
State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Windstream Holdings Inc by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 2,174,588 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 241,378 shares during the period.
