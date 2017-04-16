Stamford kids meet Easter Bunny at St...

Stamford kids meet Easter Bunny at Stew Leonard's...

14 hrs ago

Costumed characters greeted children during Stew LeonardA's Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-Travaganza Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at their store in Norwalk, Conn. Children age 9 and under were be given a map of Stew LeonardA's and a bag to collect eggs from costumed characters throughout the store, including Wow the Cow, Cynthia Chick, and Daphne Duck among others.

