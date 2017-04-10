RPT-Jana's call to overhaul Whole Foo...

RPT-Jana's call to overhaul Whole Foods supply chain has few takers

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Activist investor Jana Partners' proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than done. Whole Foods, unlike many of the retailers that have been chipping away at its dominance in the natural and organic category, has focused on growing its retail footprint and leaned heavily on United Natural to supply frozen and dry goods.

