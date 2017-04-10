Rent-free luxury at Echelon in the Fulton River District

Echelon is a pet-friendly, full-amenity, boutique apartment tower in the Fulton River District, directly across the street from Jewel-Osco, adjacent to a park, and a short walk from restaurants, nightlife and CTA trains. Studios at Echelon are fully rented, but will be available late in May and in mid-June, starting at $1,953 a month.

