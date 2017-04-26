Rand Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Position...

Rand Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc.

Rand Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period.

