Raleya s Opens New Store in Prominent Sacramento Neighborhood

17 hrs ago

Located in the established Campus Commons/Arden neighborhood, the 35,000-square-foot store will offer customers an extensive assortment of fresh, high-quality food in a unique shopping experience. "This new store has an even greater focus on health and wellness, with a larger assortment of natural and organic offerings," said Michael Teel, Raley's CEO & Chairman of the Board.

