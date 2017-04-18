Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Loews Co. R...

Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Loews Co. Raised by Analyst

Langen Mcalenn lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Loews in a research report issued on Monday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91.

