Primark still cuts a dash on High Street

Primark still cuts a dash on High Street

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: This Is London

ABF boss George Weston said margins at Primark would deteriorate in the second half of the year because of the weaker pound Parent company Associated British Foods Parent said UK sales leapt 7% and 2% in shops open for more than a year during its first half. It anticipates opening another 1.5 million square feet of selling space across the full year, versus the 1.3 million it previously guided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC