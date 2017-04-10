Photos: Provided by Falls Communications on behalf of Meijer
Meijer announced Wednesday it will expand home delivery throughout Ohio, which enables customers to get groceries and goods delivered to their doorsteps in as little as an hour. The service launches with Shipt in Cincinnati and Dayton on April 27; Columbus on May 4; and Toledo later this summer.
