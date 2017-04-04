Penn Plaza developer files countersui...

Penn Plaza developer files countersuit against Pittsburgh

14 hrs ago

The firm behind the controversial Penn Plaza redevelopment in East Liberty is taking aim at the city for the loss of Whole Foods Market, which pulled out of the project last week. In a counterclaim to a lawsuit filed by the city in February , Pennley Park South charged that it had suffered more than $10 million in damages associated with the potential loss of the Whole Foods lease.

