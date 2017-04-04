Penn Plaza developer files countersuit against Pittsburgh
The firm behind the controversial Penn Plaza redevelopment in East Liberty is taking aim at the city for the loss of Whole Foods Market, which pulled out of the project last week. In a counterclaim to a lawsuit filed by the city in February , Pennley Park South charged that it had suffered more than $10 million in damages associated with the potential loss of the Whole Foods lease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC