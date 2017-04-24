New Jewel-Osco grocery store to open in Woodlawn next year

Fresh on the heels of yesterday's announcement of future upgrades headed to Woodlawn's Cottage Grove CTA Green Line station , the City of Chicago and Jewel-Osco have revealed a plan to bring a new grocery store to the South Side community. First reported last night by the Chicago Sun-Times ahead of today's official media release, the 40,000-square-foot supermarket would replace a large parcel of vacant land at the northwest corner of 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.