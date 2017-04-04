MWC cuts Yangon water system loss to 14% from 54%
Manila Water Company has successfully completed its pilot project in Yangon City in Myanmar, significantly reducing levels of water system loss from more than 54 percent to 14 percent. In partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation and Yangon City Development Committee , Manila Water said it has fulfilled its promise to demonstrate its technical capabilities undertaking a pilot project and improving the water ways in selected areas.
