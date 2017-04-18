Metra inching forward on new railcars and locomotives

It's not quite 419 railcars and locomotives, but Metra commuters can expect comfier and more reliable rides on some trains in a few years after officials acted to buy new equipment Wednesday. An influx of long-awaited cash from the state means Metra will ask manufacturers in the coming weeks to submit proposals for the agency to either buy outright or lease at least 25 railcars and 10 locomotives.

