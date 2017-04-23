Marsh planning exit strategy
Struggling Marsh Supermarkets' best bet at this point would be to close underperforming stores and find buyers for its most profitable ones, industry experts say. Florida-based Sun Capital Partners acquired locally based Marsh in 2006 and for years has tried to unload the troubled chain without any takers.
