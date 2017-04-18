Kroger has a game-changing new grocery service - and parents might never shop the old way again
The grocery store already has a program called ClickList that lets customers order groceries online and pick them up at a store, where employees will load their food into their cars. The delivery service using Uber is the newest extension of ClickList, and so far it's only available in two cities: Dallas and Richmond, Virginia.
