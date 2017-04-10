Kid follows up 9-hour birthday at Mei...

Kid follows up 9-hour birthday at Meijer with 10-hour party at theater

Last year, Fletcher Moore made news when he celebrated his 9th birthday by spending nine hours at a Meijer store . This year, he welcomed his 10th birthday with 10 hours at Celebration Cinema North, off East Beltline Avenue, on Saturday, April 15. The birthday celebration -- from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- was filled with three films, playing Xbox in the theatre's new game room, a behind-the-scenes tour by staff and lunch with J.D. Loeks, the president of the theater's chain.

