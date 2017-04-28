Jewel taps longtime exec to lead grocery chain in changing industry

Jewel-Osco, the Chicago area's largest traditional grocery store chain, has tapped Doug Cygan as its next president to lead the company forward in a fiercely competitive grocery industry. Cygan, 53, is a Jewel lifer who started with the company as a parking lot cart clerk at age 17 and rose through the ranks, working most recently as vice president of marketing and merchandising.

