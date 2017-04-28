Jewel taps longtime exec to lead groc...

Jewel taps longtime exec to lead grocery chain in changing industry

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Jewel-Osco, the Chicago area's largest traditional grocery store chain, has tapped Doug Cygan as its next president to lead the company forward in a fiercely competitive grocery industry. Cygan, 53, is a Jewel lifer who started with the company as a parking lot cart clerk at age 17 and rose through the ranks, working most recently as vice president of marketing and merchandising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC