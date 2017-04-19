Is the Reflation Theme in the U.S. Done?
Jay Pelosky, founder of Pelosky Global Strategies, and Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, discuss the state of the U.S. economy and outlook for global growth. They speak with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and David Westin on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas."
