If These Rumors Are True, Amazon's About to Become Your No. 1 Grocer
Rumors have been circulating that Amazon Inc. might acquire BJ's Wholesale Club Inc. in the near future. You see, on April 14, BJ's announced it would be putting itself up for sale, and Amazon has expressed modest internal interest in the chain, sources told The New York Post today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC