How can Whole Foods balance low prices, quality?

13 hrs ago

Investors are pushing the organic food pioneer to boost profit by operating more like a big-box grocer. Some smaller suppliers and industry consultants say the shift to a more centralized distribution structure and other changes risk compromising Whole Foods' ability to keep stocked with the latest foodie trends and hot local brands.

