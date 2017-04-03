HomeGoods & Ashley Furniture opening ...

HomeGoods & Ashley Furniture opening new Staten Island stores

Read more: SILive.com

HomeGoods and Ashley Furniture HomeStore will soon occupy the space where Pathmark was formerly located in New Springville, the Advance has learned. The supermarket in the Richmond Shopping Center at 2875 Richmond Ave. has sat dormant since Pathmark closed more than year ago as a result of The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company Inc. bankruptcy in 2015.

Chicago, IL

