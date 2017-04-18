'Home' doormat featuring Ohio ends up...

'Home' doormat featuring Ohio ends up on display at Michigan Meijer

Reddit user erietemperance posted this photo to the networking, information and discussion website on Tuesday, April 18 with the caption "WTF is going on at the Marysville Meijer?" As you can see, the photo depicts a "Home" doormat with the state of Ohio in place of the O. This Marysville is a city in St. Clair County, Michigan. Not Ohio.

