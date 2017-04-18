Grocery delivery service Shipt expands in Lowcountry
Two months after a grocery delivery service launched in Charleston, the company has expanded its offerings to meet customer demand. Shipt people to do clients' grocery shopping and then deliver those groceries to their homes.
