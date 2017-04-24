Frozen Hash Browns Recalled Over Pote...

Frozen Hash Browns Recalled Over Potential Golf Ball Fragments

Read more: Manufacturing.net

Canadian frozen potato giant McCain Foods last week recalled hash browns sold in nine states due to concerns that they could include materials from golf balls. The recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that golf balls "may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes" used to make two-pound bags of frozen hash browns under the Roundy's and Harris Teeter brands.

