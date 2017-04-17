Fourth person arrested in March Eufau...

Fourth person arrested in March Eufaula Winn-Dixie shooting

EUFAULA, AL A fourth person has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened at a Winn-Dixie in Eufaula. According to the Eufaula Police Department, 21-year-old Emmett Thomas, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday morning for attempted murder and discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

