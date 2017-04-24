Four killed, including suspect, in shootings at Kansas home for special needs adults
Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire inside a home for adults with special needs on Sunday afternoon, according to police in Topeka, Kansas. Th... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... "It's the best thing we ever got."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC