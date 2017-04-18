Dean & DeLuca is putting their food on stage
A new "food as theater" concept by Dean & DeLuca will join the lineup at the Graybar building at 420 Lexington Ave. The food purveyor's fast food concept cafA©, Stage, will open this year in 3,432 square feet previously occupied by the clothing store De Janeiro. Stage was created in partnership with German architect Ole Scheeren, head of BA1 4ro Ole Scheeren.
