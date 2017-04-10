Coles' New Move: Supermarket's big check-out change
Coles' longest-serving checkout chick, 85-year-old Brenda Palmer, pictured with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, this year celebrates her 50th year working at the Coles Malvern store. Picture: Alex Coppel In a bid to regain momentum from a resurgent Woolworths, Coles has a new advertising "platform" to complement the now famous Big Red Hand, which first hit TV screens in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC