Coles' New Move: Supermarket's big check-out change

Coles' longest-serving checkout chick, 85-year-old Brenda Palmer, pictured with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, this year celebrates her 50th year working at the Coles Malvern store. Picture: Alex Coppel In a bid to regain momentum from a resurgent Woolworths, Coles has a new advertising "platform" to complement the now famous Big Red Hand, which first hit TV screens in 2010.

