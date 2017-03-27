CIBC Bid For PrivateBancorp: A Very Bad Deal For CIBC Shareholders
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc. by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion as it seeks to expand operations in the U.S. CIBC had offered to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in June, but the U.S. firm delayed a Dec. 8 shareholder vote after its share price climbed along with other U.S. financial companies following Donald Trump's election. Some investors and proxy advisory firms had called the bid inadequate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC