CIBC Bid For PrivateBancorp: A Very Bad Deal For CIBC Shareholders

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc. by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion as it seeks to expand operations in the U.S. CIBC had offered to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in June, but the U.S. firm delayed a Dec. 8 shareholder vote after its share price climbed along with other U.S. financial companies following Donald Trump's election. Some investors and proxy advisory firms had called the bid inadequate.

