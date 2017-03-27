CIBC Bid For PrivateBancorp: A Very Bad Deal For CIBC Shareholders

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc. by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion as it seeks to expand operations in the U.S. CIBC had offered to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in June, but the U.S. firm delayed a Dec. 8 shareholder vote after its share price climbed along with other U.S. financial companies following Donald Trump's election. Some investors and proxy advisory firms had called the bid inadequate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.