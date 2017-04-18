Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CORE) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 50,000 Shares
Canadian Orebodies Inc. insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.
