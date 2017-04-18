Bulletproof Will Open New York Cafe t...

Bulletproof Will Open New York Cafe to Spread Butter-Drink Craze

19 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The company, which already has two locations in California, will be adding a New York cafe soon as its first East Coast outpost, said Chief Executive Officer Dave Asprey. Bulletproof's products caught on early on Wall Street, "so it makes sense to have one in New York City," he said in an interview.

