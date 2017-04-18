Birmingham IT firm acquired by Arden ...

Birmingham IT firm acquired by Arden Group

11 hrs ago

Coventry group makes third acquisition in the space of 18 months as it aims to boost its roster of services Coventry-based Arden is a business telecommunications firm and this latest undisclosed deal is its third acquisition in the past 18 months.

Read more at IcBurton.

