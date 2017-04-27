Another Large Investor Calls on Whole Foods to Explore Sale

Mutual-fund manager Neuberger Berman, which owns a 2.7% stake in the organic grocery chain, sent a letter to the company's board this week urging it to "immediately engage advisors" to review options including a sale or joint venture. The letter, which Neuberger provided to The Wall Street Journal, comes a few weeks after activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed a nearly 9% stake in Whole Foods and called for a similar review.

