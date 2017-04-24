America's Grow-a-Row to hold fifth Fa...

America's Grow-a-Row to hold fifth Farm to Fork fundraiser

Whole Foods recently donated $33,000 to America's Grow-a-Row and will serve as sponsor of the Hunterdon County-based group's fifth annual Farm to Fork fundraiser beign held May 6 at Life Camp in Pottersville. America's Grow-a-Row will hold its fifth annual Farm to Fork fundraiser on May 6 at Life Camp in the Pottersville section of Bedminster Township in Somerset County.

