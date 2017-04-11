Amazon Said to Mull Whole Foods Bid B...

Amazon Said to Mull Whole Foods Bid Before Jana Stepped In

Read more: Bloomberg

Whole Foods Market Inc. , pondered a takeover of the organic-food chain last fall but didn't pursue a deal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The e-commerce giant considered internally whether Whole Foods would help invigorate its nearly decadelong push into groceries, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations were private.

