Almost 132,000 pounds of frozen chicken recalled due to plastic found in the patties
As that doesn't include the plastic three consumers reported finding in the patties, Foster Poultry Farms recalled about 131,880 pounds of the product, according to Thursday's recall notice. In doing so, Foster Farms' chicken breasts, distributed mainly up and down the Pacific coast of the United States, joins a group of companies that recently recalled foods that might include non-foods: McCain Foods recalled one production run of Harris Teeter and Rouldy's frozen Southern Style Hash Browns on April 21 when golf ball parts were found in one brand, then expanded the recall Wednesday to include a production run of Wegman's O'Brien Hash Browns after two more complaints of golf ball parts.
