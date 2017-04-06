Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Whole Foods Market, Inc.
Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Whole Foods Market, Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar 11
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar 11
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC