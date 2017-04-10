3 face charges related to shooting at...

3 face charges related to shooting at Eufaula Winn-Dixie

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Three suspects are facing charges related to a shooting that happened at a Winn-Dixie in Eufaula, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Eufaula police say, George James Warren, 28, Mary Jean Smith, 53, and James Antonio Davis, 31, were all taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC