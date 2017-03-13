Wine Down Relay March 26 in Fort Worth

Rally up friends, family, co-workers and fellow wine-o's for a fun filled day of running, wine, food, music and activities at the Wine Down Relay on March 26, hosted by Social Running and Waterside. The 18-mile relay will kick-off at Waterside, the new 63-acre mixed-use property at Bryant Irvin Road and Arborlawn Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.