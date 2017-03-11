Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Windstream Holdings, Inc. was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,022,656 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 15th total of 23,296,826 shares.
