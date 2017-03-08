Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 790 Shares of Kroger Co
Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Kroger Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,020 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.
