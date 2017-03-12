Why Hain Celestial Group Inc Stock Dropped 11% in February

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence , the stock fell 10.6%, with the decline accompanying a delay in its financial filings and a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of the parent of Celestial Seasonings teas and other healthy and natural products started skidding as the company announced its 10-K filing would be delayed due to previously disclosed accounting issues.

