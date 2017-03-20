Whole Food's promise to label everyth...

Whole Food's promise to label everything with GMOs by 2018 is quickly approaching

10 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

As 2017 trudges on and 2018 grows ever-closer, inquiring minds want to know: will Whole Foods meet their promise of total and complete GMO labeling by next year? With tumbling sales and the closing of multiple stores , going back on their word is not something the food retailer can afford to do right now. Four years ago, Whole Foods announced their plans to roll out GMO labels for all products that contain genetically modified ingredients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

