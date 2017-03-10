Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Inside...

Whole Foods Market, Inc. (WFM) Insider Christina Minardi Sells 2,061 Shares

21 hrs ago

Whole Foods Market, Inc. insider Christina Minardi sold 2,061 shares of Whole Foods Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $60,387.30.

