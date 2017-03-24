Whole Foods is opening its first stor...

Whole Foods is opening its first store in Prince George's next month

Read more: The Washington Post

The first Whole Foods store in Prince George's County will open April 12, the Texas-based chain announced this week. The 40,000-square-foot store at 6621 Baltimore Ave. in Riverdale Park will expand the grocery shopping options for residents in the booming Route 1 corridor.

