Whole Foods is facing its worst nightmare after an unexpected threat...

The organic-food chain has lost as many as 14 million customers in the last six quarters, according to Barclays analyst Karen Short. Most of those customers are instead going to Kroger, and probably won't ever go back to Whole Foods, Short said in a recent research note.

