Whole Foods in Mobile holds fundraiser for Delta Bike Project

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Whole Foods Market in Mobile will give 5 percent of its net sales Wednesday, March 22, to the Delta Bike Project. Mobile's Whole Foods Market will donate 5 percent of its net sales for the day on Wednesday, March 22, to the Delta Bike Project , a nonprofit organization that encourages the use of bicycles.

