Walnut Hills Kroger closing permanently, Corryville store opens Thursday

The Walnut Hills location, on E. McMillan St. will close permanently at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kroger officials. The company's newest location, about a mile away on W. Corry St. in Corryville, will open its doors Thursday at 7 a.m. The new store features a pharmacy drive-thru, The Little Clinic, Murray's Cheese, Wine Bar, Growler Station, Beer Cave, and the Corryville Eatery with plenty of seating and several fresh-prepared food stations.

