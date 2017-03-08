Walnut Hills Kroger closing permanently, Corryville store opens Thursday
The Walnut Hills location, on E. McMillan St. will close permanently at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kroger officials. The company's newest location, about a mile away on W. Corry St. in Corryville, will open its doors Thursday at 7 a.m. The new store features a pharmacy drive-thru, The Little Clinic, Murray's Cheese, Wine Bar, Growler Station, Beer Cave, and the Corryville Eatery with plenty of seating and several fresh-prepared food stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb 18
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|Granite Stater
|1,224
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Private Label Research Project
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Akbar Beyah
|45
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC