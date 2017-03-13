UPDATE 1-Ocado highlights pricing pressures as sales growth maintained
Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter. "While the market remains very competitive, there are the first signs of a change in market pricing dynamics coming through," Chief Executive Tim Steiner said on Tuesday.
