UPDATE 1-Blackhawk to add two directo...

UPDATE 1-Blackhawk to add two directors in pact with activist Jana Partners

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , a seller of gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two independent directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC. As part of the pact, Blackhawk will form a cost savings committee comprising four members that will include the two new directors, Robert Henske and Jeffrey Fox. Pleasanton, California-based Blackhawk, which partners with retailers such as Staples Inc and Amazon.com Inc to sell gift cards, was spun off from U.S. grocery chain Safeway Inc three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar 11 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar 11 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb 18 Georges 8
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Jan '17 tita 98
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
Private Label Research Project Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC