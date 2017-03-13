UPDATE 1-Blackhawk to add two directors in pact with activist Jana Partners

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , a seller of gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two independent directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC. As part of the pact, Blackhawk will form a cost savings committee comprising four members that will include the two new directors, Robert Henske and Jeffrey Fox. Pleasanton, California-based Blackhawk, which partners with retailers such as Staples Inc and Amazon.com Inc to sell gift cards, was spun off from U.S. grocery chain Safeway Inc three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.